100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 20, 1920
A successful Oregon Products week concluded last night with a lively dinner and award ceremony. Bond Brothers were awarded the first prize of $50 for the best window display shown during the week. The store showed Bergman Shoes, Pendleton Woolen Mill goods and Jantzen knit goods. The other winning windows displayed such Oregon products as those from Golden West Creamery, Umatilla Flour and Grain, Willwear clothes, and Roesch beverages. The dinner itself was in every way a complete success, 200 Pendleton people enjoying the menu of Oregon made dishes. Scores of prizes, all Oregon products, were given to the ladies present at the dinner who held lucky numbers. Miss Dorothy Lockwood, who was responsible for the drawing, drew a lucky number for herself and won a Pendleton Indian robe.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 20, 1970
A major chemical fabricating industry will be located in Pendleton, employing 8-10 persons at first and up to 100 in peak periods within two years. Helena Chemical Co. has 46 plants in the Southern states and is now expanding into the Northwest. The plant at Pendleton will manufacture agricultural chemicals. Pendleton will be the Northwest headquarters for 23 other facilities. According to one of the company’s co-owners, the industry will cause no pollution problems “and there will be no odor.” The company is hoping to use a Round-Up brand on the chemicals fabricated in the factory here.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 20, 1995
Weekend rains kept growers out of their fields and orchards, but it likely will mean extra water at the end of the summer irrigation season. The National Weather Service in Pendleton reports the area rainfall is at three times the monthly average after 0.74 inches of rain fell Friday through early Monday. The area averages 0.42 inches of rain for June but is already at 1.99 inches. About 10.77 inches of rain have been recorded so far this year compared to an average of 6.26 inches. And the extended forecast predicts another round of precipitation by Sunday.
