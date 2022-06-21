100 years ago — 1922
Will the Chinese tong war which has been breaking out at intervals during this past winter and spring extend to Pendleton? That is a question local Chinese residents are asking, and their fears are aroused. Their suspicions were excited early this week when an oriental of Japanese nativity arrived in Pendleton. He said he was a cook and started looking for a job. His inquiries caused the Chinese in the local colony to become suspicious, and they sought help from the police, and told of their fears. Chief W. R. Taylor has advised the son of Japan to depart from Pendleton, but the Nipponese declares that he is not interested in tong battles and is merely looking for work. This he succeeded in finding, but the Chinese are not satisfied. They declare they know the Jap and they suspect him of being a hatchet man. Guey, local leader of the Chinese, has just returned from Portland where peace negotiations were carried on. While there he was informed that a rival tong has placed a price of $4,000 on his head. That is one reason the local Chinese are worried.
50 years ago — 1972
City councilman Mel Lyon doesn’t like the erosion motorcycles are causing on the hill behind the Milton city park. “We’ve got a nice park there, and lots of people use it. We don’t want to see the hill slide into the park.” He also referred to many complaints by residents about noise the bikes make. Bob Talbott agreed that the hill is becoming eroded. “But bike riders are just as entitled to a place for their hobby as anyone else,” he said. “I suggest that we close off the hill behind the park and let them use the hill west of the water tank.” This suggestion met with council approval.
25 years ago — 1997
In an innovative arrangement with the region’s short haul railroad, 3 million bushels of grain will move from five Eastern Washington country elevator sites to a Wallula barge loading facility. Touted as a grain shuttle, grower groups in St. John, Endicott, Whitman and Columbia counties have agreed to use the rail-barge link. Dave Gordan, manager of Walla Walla Grain Growers, a growers’ cooperative, is credited with developing the idea. The shuttle will move grain that currently goes by truck and will provide additional revenue to help ensure the short line railroad stays in business, he said. Mark Blazer, regional vice-president of Watco and Companies, which operates the Palouse River/Coulee City Railroad, said the short line railroad has been missing out on grain movement because of lack of cars from Union Pacific. As part of the shuttle program, however, two complete unit trains have been purchased and refurbished. The initiative isn’t without cost to the grower cooperative either. Gordan said it will necessitate a $1 million investment.
