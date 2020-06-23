100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 23, 1920
The seventh annual religious and good citizenship camp meeting of the Christian Indians of Tutuilla will be held July 1 to July 5 inclusive, in the pasture above the old government school, according to an announcement made today by Rev. J. M. Cornelison, Presbyterian missionary. Religious topics, including temperance, Christian Endeavor and Sunday communion will occupy the first four days, with a dinner, fire works, athletic events and other features for an Independence Day program July 5. The event promises to be one of the most successful ever held on the reservation and the Indians are evincing much interest.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 23, 1970
A report from the Northeastern Oregon Roads Association on the proposal to relocate Highway 395 is scheduled for Monday night’s Hermiston City Council meeting. Interest is being shown locally in the proposal of a Richland, Wash., business man to designate 395’s route from Pendleton to Stanfield junction on 80-N and then north on Highway 32 across the Umatilla toll bridge. The route comes into Pendleton from the south, runs through Pendleton and then northeast to join Highway 730 at Cold Springs junction.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 23, 1995
For as long as most Pendleton business owners can remember, Main Street parking has been a problem. When the meters were removed, downtown parking bandits started moving their cars every two hours, hoping to stay one step ahead of the city’s tire chalk. Since 1989, when budget cuts forced the city to abolish its parking enforcement, anarchy has reigned, with people parking in front of businesses day after day, all day long. Now, rather than complaining, business owners are hitting the streets, armed with paper and pen. Downtown merchants can write “courtesy” tickets and stick them on offending windshields. After three tickets, merchants can file an official complaint with the police department, which will then issue a citation requiring the alleged parking offender to either show up in court to defend himself, or plead guilty and pay a $4 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.