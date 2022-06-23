Lost — Somewhere between Portland and Pendleton, a 50-foot serpent, the special property of the Order of Serpents. The East Oregonian violates the orders of the advertising manager in placing this notice on the front page but circumstances are such that all precedent has been set aside. Fact is, the Order of the Serpents just must find that snake in time for the big parade Saturday night. Nichols Pierangel, one of the chief reptiles in the lair says, “We are filled with venom and hope to wreak revenge on the thieves. We’re mentioning no names but we suspect the Lady Lizards know a lot about our pet snake.” Tomorrow Clarence Hotchkiss, United States marshal and Gu Gu Grandississimio of Oregon, and Laife Manning, also a G. G. G., will be here and will aid in a determined hunt for the snake.
50 years ago — 1972
Pendleton is part of a world-wide setup to measure air pollution. One of the few stations with a Sun Photometer now in operation, weathermen at the Pendleton branch of the National Weather Service have been taking readings since December. The network plan was endorsed last week by the United Nations Conference on Human Environment in Stockholm, Sweden. Most of the stations are away from urban centers to give general trends, not localized pollution problems. One drawback is that there must not be any clouds to take a reading. The meter measures everything in the atmosphere between itself and the sun. The readings are recorded and reported to the World Meteorological Organization. The readings are then put into an equation which when completed gives the amount of turbidity in the air.
25 years ago — 1997
Stark white walls provide the perfect background for the works of art displayed at Pendleton’s new East Side Art Gallery. The gallery, which opened at 147 S. E. First St., offers a unique selection of art not readily available in Pendleton. The merchandise is the creation of nine artists. Dealing in original art by these area artists, there is a unique blend of arts and crafts in the shop that creates a serene atmosphere. Even the table holding notecards is a work of art. “It’s a good opportunity for artists to work together; to communicate and compare ideas,” one of the artists said of the cooperative concept. Another idea that has them excited is that the East Side Gallery will also spotlight other prominent artists. In addition to contemporary art and crafts, the gallery will spotlight traditional folk arts.
