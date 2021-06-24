100 Years Ago
June 24, 1921
A change has been made in the service at the Pendleton post office. The office is open for the mailing of letters now all night. The change is caused by the fact that Pendleton is headquarters for forestry work in the Umatilla forest, and all of the extra supplies used by the division for fire fighting are in storage in the basement of the federal building. A watchman is on duty at the building all night. In those offices where a special guard is not used, offices are required to close early in the evening.
50 Years Ago
June 24, 1971
In 45 years of raising turkeys, Don DeMoss, Hermiston, says he has averaged about a dollar a year in compensation for turkeys killed by dogs. “It’s big of them to say they’ll allow me to shoot their dogs if I catch then in my pens, but when I do they seem to think they’ve made restitution,” DeMoss said this week. DeMoss said about two weeks ago that he is carrying on a dog poisoning program because of heavy losses suffered this year when dogs have attacked his turkeys. DeMoss believes the dogs that are killing his turkeys are owned by some of his neighbors. He says neighbors who’ve lived in the area for some time keep their dogs penned up or tied, and they do not cause problems. The turkey grower, who has a flock of 75,000 birds, said recently that his annual losses to dogs average out at about $1,000.
25 Years Ago
June 24, 1996
A new housing complex will boost low-income and affordable housing on the Umatilla Indian Reservation by about 40 percent, according to trial officials. An influx of tribal members on the reservation east of Pendleton has increased the longstanding need for housing, and promoted the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to venture into creative financing that may be unique to Indian reservations. The tribes are about to begin construction on the 88-unit Mission Creek Subdivision near Short Mile Road and another 10 units scattered throughout the reservation. It will involve 30-year private mortgages through banks — in which foreclosure for lack of payment and loss of land is risked — and a 15-year attached partnership with investors who will earn tax credits in exchange for financing.
