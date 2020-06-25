100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 25, 1920
Earl Vail, Ray M. Tucker and Floyd E. Moreland, youths from Caldwell, Idaho, who presented themselves early this week to Ralph Carr, local navy recruiting officer, for enlistment in the navy, were yesterday denied, on telegraphic instructions from their parents. Their extreme youth caused the officer to suspect that they had run away from home and before signing them for service got in touch with their parents at Caldwell. One of the boys’ fathers came here to return them to their homes.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 25, 1970
The landfill problem in the east end of Umatilla County may be solved — the county planners put their stamp of approval on a landfill site near Barrett Station, south of Milton-Freewater. The topography of the 171-acre site appears ideal for landfill operation with plenty of soil to cover garbage, according to Evan Dillon, county sanitarian. The Umapine area has been without a landfill site for months. Residents of the area have been forced to haul garbage to dumps in Washington. The 171-acre site is being purchased by Gary Rahn, who plans to farm most of the land. He says the site will serve the entire area “for a lifetime.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 25, 1995
Marvis Frazier, son of former heavyweight boxing champion Smokin’ Joe Frazier who has captured some boxing titles of his own, shared his Christian testimony last week during The Starting Line at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. About 700 men attended the evangelistic presentation sponsored by Prison Fellowship. Coordinator Steve Kirkeby of La Grande said other highlights included magician/comedian Bill Arnold, who tore apart a newspaper and put it back together and told the entire biblical story using a pack of cards. Blues guitarist Larry Howard performed original Christian music. Prison Fellowship offers Bible studies and seminars at EOCI.
