100 Years Ago
June 26, 1921
Three new features ordinarily not found in an exhibition of Western riding will be afforded spectators of the Camas Prairie Cowboys’ convention which will be held at Ukiah July 4 and 5. The stunts will be a calf branding contest, goat roping and a pack horse race. The usual cowboy bucking contest, cowboy and cowgirl relay races, free for all race, cowboy pony race, a wild mule race, steer roping, quick change race, stake and maverick races and a wild horse race are some the other stunts that will insure plenty of activities for the two days of sports.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1971
Ed Irby of Arlington will be grand marshal of the Condon Chamber of Commerce’s “Grand Ole Fourth” parade. Irby, a resident of Gilliam County for almost 60 years, gained statewide recognition the past year as the author and producer of the film “Beneath the Stilled Waters,” a movie showing the Indians fishing at Celilo Falls before the demise of the tourist attraction.
25 Years Ago
June 26, 1996
Umatilla County Republicans wasted no time getting their message across to U.S. Rep. Wes Cooley. The county’s central committee faxed Cooley its no-vote on his future political career on Tuesday. “We thought we needed to tell him right away,” said Tim O’Hanlon, a Pendleton attorney and chairman of the Umatilla County Republican Central Committee. The committee met at noon Tuesday to vote on whether Cooley should step aside and allow another Republican to retain a seat in the sprawling 2nd Congressional District. Almost all of the county’s 60 precinct members showed at the lunchtime meeting at Pendleton’s Kopper Kitchen restaurant. The vote, O’Hanlon said, was unanimous.
