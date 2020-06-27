100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 27, 1920
News of the Democratic National Convention at San Francisco will be given to East Oregonian readers next week with a completeness not equalled by any daily in the Inland Empire country. Regular and special services of both the United Press and Associated Press will be supplemented by editorial correspondence from San Francisco, direct from the press box. Cartoons and illustrations of men and events in the convention will be supplied by the regular and special services of the Newspaper Enterprise Association. The East Oregonian will have the news, the comment and the pictures daily.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 27, 1970
High winds that raked Umatilla County last night blew hard enough to turn back time. There was a brief power failure at the home of Dr. Marvin John, two miles west of Umatilla, and since the power was switched back on the family’s electric clock has been running backwards. At higher elevations in the Umatilla hills, approximately 15 apricot trees were uprooted during the storm. Also, a two-passenger plane was demolished when one of the tie ropes broke and the plane was tossed around by the wind. The $3,000 aircraft was parked at the Ken Coppinger ranch near Echo. The Pendleton Weather Bureau said wind gusts of 48 mph. were recorded during the height of the storm.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 27, 1995
Schools across the country will now have another tool at their disposal in America’s ongoing war on drugs. A Supreme Court decision handed down yesterday gives school districts the legal authority to require drug testing of student athletes. In the Athena-Weston School District, Superintendent Lynn Harris says he’s weighed the implications of loosening the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures. “The Bill of Rights are not absolute rights,” said Harris, a former history teacher and football coach. “When a particular issue escalates until it’s more important than normal times … I think we’re about there with drugs. The times are going to require measures a little beyond normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.