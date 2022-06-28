100 years ago — 1922
A 20-gallon capacity still, nine quarts of moonshine, two and one-half pints and a one-gallon jug were secured by Deputy Sheriff Jake Marin and a federal officer when they made a raid yesterday on a cabin up Boston Canyon on Meacham creek, four miles above Gibbon. Besides all the exhibits for the state, the officers also found and arrested E. W. Steele and Elzie Rice who are now held in the county jail. The men posed as wood cutters, but during their stay of a fortnight or more they had cut about one and one-half cords of wood, Marin declares. The concoctions turned out by the pair are said to have been particularly vile, due to their inexperience in the business of manufacturing intoxicants.
50 years ago — 1972
Authorities have closed their current investigation of gambling in Milton-Freewater, after arresting three restaurant and tavern employees Monday night on charges of promoting gambling, Oregon State Police reported. Four other subjects were arrested last week on similar charges. All the arrests resulted from investigation by an anonymous undercover agent hired by the city of Milton-Freewater, upon the request of Police Chief Bill Biggs. The police chief said the investigation originated from a number of complaints lodged with the police department. Warrants were issued by the Umatilla County District Court to employees from Pastime Cafe and Butch’s Tavern and Cafe.
25 years ago — 1997
Need to go to the bank? Stop by the local grocery store. Earlier this month, Wells Fargo and Safeway Inc. announced the two companies will launch a joint partnership that will build nearly 50 bank branches inside Safeway stores across Oregon by the end of the year, including one in Pendleton. “The goal of our ‘Anytime, Anywhere’ banking strategy is to provide as many ways as possible that consumers can do their banking,” said John Getz, a Wells Fargo senior vice president and Northwest Division in-store banking manager. “We feel it takes a blend of service channels to meet customer needs. These channels include in-store banking, electronic banking (ATMs), traditional branch banking, PC banking, telephone banking and even banking by mail. It comes down to letting the customer choose which type of service suits them best. Customers will be able to do their banking seven days a week, including most holidays, at these new Safeway branches. The Safeway branches are also staffed longer hours, including evenings and weekends, then our traditional branches. This will be a huge increase in convenience for our customers.”
