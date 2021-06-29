100 Years Ago
June 29, 1921
Damage to the extent of approximately $165,500 was done last night when a fire, which started from a grass blaze destroyed four grain warehouses, an elevator and many thousand bushels of grain at Myrick’s station, northeast of Pendleton. The elevator was the property of the Myrick Elevator Co. and this company also lost one warehouse. Two warehouses were lost by the Pacific Coast Grain Elevator Co. and H.W. Collins had one warehouse destroyed. Othie Reeder was one of the heaviest losers by the fire. He had 9,000 bushels of wheat in the elevator, and it is reported that he had no insurance. Another 9,000 was stored in the Collins warehouse, and this lot was also not insured.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1971
Tom L. Smith of Pendleton has received research fellowship award from the department of Health, Education and Welfare’s National Institute of Mental Health to support his continued work in the area of psychology. The NIMH fellowship award will cover Smith’s last two years as a graduate student in social psychology at the University of Oregon. The particular research projects to be covered by this award examine the resulting social role of the aging individual, the type of interpersonal interactions and relationships to which such an individual is subjected and the resulting self-feelings, depression, and many of the characteristics which are said to be caused by old age.
25 Years Ago
June 29, 1996
Bankruptcy has knocked the wind from the sails of Kenetech Windpower’s proposed Helix-area energy project. The San Francisco company’s Chapter 11 reorganization has left its projects in limbo, including a 25-megawatt Vansycle Ridge Windplant that would string about 65-70 wind machines across Umatilla and Walla Walla counties. Randy Dorran, a wheat farmer in the project areas, says he hasn’t been contacted by the company since its Chapter 11 announcement. But he is hopeful the company may be able to carry through with the project. “I think it’s really feasible,” Dorran said. “Our tests showed adequate wind.”
