100 Years Ago
June 3, 1921
The Round-Up Association has its eye on a new attraction that may be secured for the big show this fall in the person of Frank Tretrowski, an employe of Penland Bros. Transfer Co. The demand for his services grew out of an incident yesterday afternoon in which he figured as the chief thrill maker. In some way Tretrowski lost his balance Thursday afternoon while driving a team of mules to a delivery wagon. He was precipitated to the tongue of the wagon. His team became frightened and started to run west on Court street. He had one arm hooked over the pole and the lines dangled through his other hand. He was yelling to the team to stop, but they maintained their rapid run, and he balanced himself in his perilous position. The team turned south on Aura street and were stopped within the first block. No damage was done, but onlookers expected to see Tretrowski picked up in pieces.
50 Years Ago
June 3, 1971
Rachel Brunner, a 1970 Round-Up princess, will spend the summer in Australia because of an invitation she and other members of the court received last year in Cheyenne. Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bauman live on a cattle ranch 22 miles from Dingo, Queensland, Australia. They met the Round-Up court last year when the Pendleton group visited the Cheyenne Frontier Days. “If any of you can ever get to Australia, be sure to visit us,” they said. Rachel, a student at Washington State University, wrote to the Baumans and her mother, Barbara Brunner, sent the Round-Up edition of the East Oregonian to them. “They invited me to work for them, doing odd jobs and helping with the cattle,” Rachel said. She realizes that it will be winter in Australia, but the Baumans told her they have mild weather.
25 Years Ago
June 3, 1996
A second mammoth bone has likely been discovered on land slated to become a golf course on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “We took measures to protect it,” said Jeff Van Pelt, manager of the tribal Cultural Resources Protection Program, adding that the latest discovery has yet to be positively identified. Preserving the site rather than excavating is a sensible approach, according the archaeologist for the State Historic Preservation Office. As for the latest discovery, an Oregon State University anthropologist is returning to the reservation to study the bone, which tribal officials came across within a week of unearthing a four-pound hairy mammoth tooth.
