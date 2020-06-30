100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 30, 1920
Special prizes for the Round-Up are already being offered to the Round-Up association for the 1920 show, which is to be held September 23, 24 and 25. The Reed Wholesale Leather Co., of Chicago, through its president, who recently visited the coast with the foreign trade convention delegates, has offered a fine bridle as a special prize. The bridle is to be planned, however, along Pendleton lines. A pattern and specifications were obtained from Hamley & Co. by H. W. Hicks and will be sent to the Reed company by mail. The piece is expected to be silver studded and highly ornamental as well as useful.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 30, 1970
It’s getting tougher and tougher to get away with arson these days. More than 40 area fisherman and policemen attended a fire and arson investigation seminar Friday at Blue Mountain Community College. Seminar speakers included Oregon State Marshal C. Walter Stickney, who said cases of arson statewide have increased one and a half percent over last year, but are up 12 percent monetarily. More than half of the school fires in 1969 were either arson or “unfriendly” fires resulting in losses of approximately $1.5 million. “With more than 8,000 firemen in the state becoming better informed and trained in arson investigation, perhaps the increase of these fires can be stemmed,” Stickney said. He said Oregon is the only state with automated data processing fire reporting. Every fire in the state is reported in detail to his office.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 30, 1995
More than 200 Indian dancers from as far away as Canada and Oklahoma are expected to compete for a purse of $20,000 here Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the first Wildhorse Powwow. A lighted grass pavilion with bleacher seating on each side has been created adjacent to Wildhorse Gaming Resort, the casino built near Interstate 84 on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The tribal casino is hosting the powwow, which begins with registration and warmups today. A grande entry, followed by competitive dancing, is planned both Saturday and Sunday. Jerry Menninick of the Yakama Nation will serve as master of ceremonies and the Fly-In Eagle Singers of Little Pine, Saskatchewan, in Canada, will serve as visiting host drum.
