100 years ago — 1922
The Thomas Shop, one of the niftiest ladies ready-to-wear stores in the state of Oregon, has changed hands, according to an announcement made today. The store has been sold by its chief owner, W. H. Thomas of Portland to C. E. Hopf, proprietor of Hopf’s Upstairs Shop. The deal will mean the elimination of one of Pendleton’s stores, Mr. Hopf states. Both stores will be closed tomorrow and the stock of garments from the upstairs shop will be merged with the stock of the first floor store. Then a special sale will start Wednesday. The Campbell millinery shop owned by Mr. Rose Campbell and Mrs. Bertha Turner, will retain its present floor space in the Thomas Shop. The store in the future will be known as Hopf’s store, according to the new proprietor.
50 years ago — 1972
The Kiddie Korner drop-in day care center at Hawthorne Court in Pendleton closed today after receiving little use during its three weeks of operation. Created to serve the needs of parents who need a baby-sitter in the spur of the moment, the drop-in center opened under the supervision of the Blue Mountain Coordinated Community Child Care Council (4-C). Parents took advantage of the service only seven times. Karen Gronquist, director of the drop-in center, said that people may have had a hard time finding the center. It was located among the 4-C council and school district administration offices and other buildings in the Hawthorne area. Lois Wilson, director of the 4-C council, said last week that part of the reason for the lack of use of the center was the cost. The cost was originally 50 cents per hour per child, but was reduced to 25 cents if more than one child was left by a parent. Mrs. Wilson said the answer might be to obtain a sponsor, allowing the center to charge only a nominal fee.
25 years ago — 1997
The economic impacts of The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport at Pendleton are far and wide, according to a recently released study. The Oregon Department of Transportation’s study, based on data from 1995, shows EORA contributes $29 million to the local community. The study combines the economic impact of direct and secondary employment at airports, annual spending by airport tenants and spending associated with visitors traveling through airports. The document provides beneficial information for the airport. “We’ll use it in economic developing packages,” said Larry Dalrymple, airport manager. EORA employs 197 people directly and 210 in secondary jobs and carries a payroll of $8,003,100, according to the study.
