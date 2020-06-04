100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 4, 1920
The graveling of the Old Oregon Trail from the foot of Cabbage Hill to Dead Man’s Pass was ordered at yesterday’s meeting of the State Highway Commission in Portland, attended by Judge C. H. Marsh and Barney Anderson, representing the county court. The concession, according to Judge Marsh, is an important step in the road work of the county. As a result of the action taken yesterday by the commission, the Columbia highway will be paved or rocked from Astoria to Pendleton. The commission intends building the width and grade of the road as traffic justifies, thus enabling the commission to get more mileage out of materials by narrowing roads in thinly settled sections.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 4, 1970
A countywide gambling raid struck at 15 establishments Monday in Umatilla County. Poker games and machines that offered “free” games were involved. Forty-one warrants were issued and by mid-morning about 25 persons had posted bail of $250 on each of various charges. “Every card game raided or machine seized was one at which a person could lose a substantial amount of money,” said Umatilla County Dist. Atty. R. P. “Joe” Smith. All of the raids took place in businesses open to the public. The charges ranged from “conducting a gambling game” and “possessing, displaying and operating a game of chance” to “permitting gambling in a building.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 4, 1995
They both got lucky, really. Sure, 18-year-old Marshall Montgomery had his 1978 GMC Jimmy totaled, but he came away almost completely unscathed after being rear-ended by a fully loaded garbage truck on Westgate Friday morning. And 51-year-old Charles Wilson was trapped in the cab of the 1992 Peterbilt after pitching it sideways off an embankment, but he wasn’t seriously hurt. When Wilson tried to avoid hitting the Jimmy on the rain-slicked road, the big truck pitched over and slid off the road, plowing dirt with its roof and spewing garbage over the landscape. Removing Wilson from the truck proved to be a nearly 90-minute challenge involving several emergency workers and the jaws of life. Putting the wrecked garbage truck back up on the road proved to be even more difficult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.