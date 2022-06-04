100 years ago — 1922
With the purchase of 15 head of pure-bred Ayrshire cattle, F. H. Mytinger & Son have become not only the owners of the largest herd of this kind in Eastern Oregon but have the distinction of owning the only cattle of this breed in Umatilla county. Recently the Mytingers purchased Wenatchee Prince, a yearling bull, from E. W. Van Tassell of Wenatchee. The bull carries the best blood lines of the breed. This week a three months old heifer was bought from Eugene Atkinson, Ayrshire breeder of Tillamook. The next addition to the herd will be 13 head of cows and heifers, bought from J. U. Smith of Newberg, and to be shipped here June 10. Ayrshires as a breed have not been as widely advertised as some other breeds owing to the disposition on the part of the Scotch, who control the breed, to do as little advertising as possible. The mature cattle are of medium dairy size, are large milk producers and yet are more beefy than some other dairy breeds. Ayrshire milk is of good average quality. While the butter fat content is not extremely high, the quality of the milk for whole milk purpose is exceptionally good. The purchase of these dairy cattle places Mytinger & Son in the class of progressive breeders.
50 years ago — 1972
Vandals with rifles were blamed for a two-hour power outage early Saturday morning in the Heppner, Ione and Butter Creek area. Harold Cantrell, manager of the Walla Walla area for the Bonneville Power Administration, said 54 insulators on the three structures on the Boardman-Ione transmission line just south of the Boardman Bombing Range were shot. Cantrell said the Morrow County sheriff’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were investigating.
25 years ago — 1997
The building that now houses the Arts Center of Pendleton, formerly the city library, appears destined for the National Register of Historic Places. The building has received a state nomination to the register, according to Sally Donovan of Hood River who helped with the application process. Donovan said that if Pendleton’s Arts Center is placed on the register it “opens up doors to apply for small grants.” Erected in 1916 for use as a countywide public library, the building is recognized as being a well-preserved example of Italian Renaissance style. Designed by Portland architect Folger Johnson, the building includes reflections of Renaissance in its low-pitched tile roof, round-arched windows, embellished cornice, Ionic columns and turned balusters. The entrance was modeled after the Pazzie Chapel of the church of Santa Croce in Florence, Italy. Johnson studied at the Ecoles des Beaux Arts in Paris and was inspired by classical architecture.
