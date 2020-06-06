100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 6, 1920
Drivers of automobiles in Umatilla county are advised by District Attorney R. I. Keater of the workings of the new operator’s licensing law which takes effect July 1. The law, enacted at the special session of the legislature in January, provides for the licensing and registering of every person in Oregon who desires to operate a motor vehicle. For identification purposes only, applicants for an operator’s license will be required to give their full name and residence, age, height, weight, occupation, color of hair and color of eyes. A fee of 25 cents to cover administering the act will be required, but the license once issued is perpetual. Applicants for a drivers’ license must have had a least five days’ experience in the operation of a motor vehicle.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 6, 1970
Dave Michael, Pendleton High School outfielder-pitcher, was drafted Friday by the New York Yankees baseball team for their Ft. Lauderdale farm team. A six-foot, 190-pound slugger, he hit over .300 for Pendleton High School this season. He lofted four regular season home runs and included one in post season playoffs. Michael, who bats and throws left-handed, compiled quite a pitching record for the Bucks. In 33 innings, he struck out 43, walked 11 and gave up 25 hits. He allowed just 27 earned runs. He won six and lost one for the Bucks this season. Michael was also a standout football and basketball player for the Bucks.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 6, 1995
Kenetech Windpower has scaled back plans for a wind complex in northern Umatilla County but continues to move forward on the project. The company is negotiating to sell the project’s power to Portland General Electric, which is considering the Helix project as part of an effort to expand its reliance on renewable energy resources. The negotiators are considering a scaled-back version of the plan, which had been announced last year at 100 megawatts. For its Helix project, Kenetech has obtained enough landowner easements. The project, known as the Vansycle Ridge Windplant, is moving ahead slower than expected as Bonneville Power Administration’s deteriorating finances cloud the prospects of new energy projects in the Northwest.
