100 years ago — 1922
An effort is being made by the county court to get a contractor to take the contract for building the rest of the Old Oregon Trail highway at the figures of the original estimate, according to a statement of County Judge I. M. Schannep today. This is held to be the one chance to effect the construction of the gap which now exists in the highway between Dead Man’s Pass and the Union county line as a result of the refusal of the state highway commission to accept bids offered recently at Portland. The Warren Construction Co. was low bidder, but the bid was more than the engineer’s estimate. A request was made of the highway commission that the Oregon-Washington highway be extended another four miles beyond present plans from Pilot Rock. This would make it possible for Vinson to be reached this year by a good road, according to Judge Schannep. No definite promise was secured on the request, but the judge thinks there is an excellent opportunity to secure the extra four miles.
50 years ago — 1972
Pendleton Woolen Mills has begun a new service: trucks moving between its Portland shipping facility and the company’s Omaha, Neb., and Harrisburg, Pa., distribution centers. Included in the schedule are stops at Pendleton, when needed. The 40-foot rigs carry supplies for Pendleton’s mills and factories and prepacked sportswear and blankets for retailers across the country. Each of the trucks is a “mobile billboard,” carrying the company’s blue and gold label on both sides and the rear door of the trailer as well as the Pendleton name on the cab and tractor. It is estimated that up to 600,000 people will see the trucks each week, or over 30 million impressions a year. Specially selected driver teams will keep the trucks moving constantly between the three terminals.
25 years ago — 1997
An inch of rain in 30 minutes nearly consumed John and Lea Van Houten’s home. Thick, sticky mud made its way across fields into their modest home, which sits a half a mile north of Pilot Rock on Highway 395. Rising water lifted the slate blue home from its foundation and gushed through its walls. Neighbors, friends and family members converged on the mud-coated house within the hour. Pick-up trucks, a horse trailer and back hoe were all instrumental in the effort to recover the Van Houten’s belongings. Three of the Van Houten’s pets were missing. Taffy, the goat, found her way into a floating dog house. Skittles the puppy was found across the highway and Scamper the puppy was discovered in the lawn mower shed. A neighbor’s barn across Highway 395 was flooded as was the high school and many local basements.
