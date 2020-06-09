100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 9, 1920
Edward Rue, laborer residing in Pendleton, was committed to the state hospital this morning upon examination by Dr. D. J. McFaul, county physician, and County Judge C. H. Marsh. The man went insane Saturday night after attending a tent meeting of the Apostolic Faith evangelists in the east end of town. Feeling against the revival meetings has increased as the result of the incident, police say. Ever since going insane the man has been constantly preaching religion. It was said at the city hall, where he spent last night, that he never ceased preaching during the whole night. This morning large numbers of persons gathered outside the jail, attracted by his preaching.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 9, 1970
The possibility of splitting John Murray Junior High School and Helen McCune Junior High School into two full junior highs by the fall of 1971 will be considered by the Pendleton School Board. Most students at John Murray now are seventh graders. Helen McCune houses eighth and ninth graders. About 120 students per period must be moved between the two junior highs. Courses such as physical education, science and industrial arts for eighth and ninth graders are particularly hampered at McCune because of the lack of proper and appropriate space and equipment. A full program of studies for grades seven, eight and nine in each building has been recommended by an Oregon Board of Education consultant following an inspection of the facilities.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 9, 1995
Gary George, owner of Wheatland Dairy located at the Stanfield exit of Interstate 84, told the Stanfield City Council he had been approached by an East Coast company about building a truck stop complex at the site of his business. George told the council that if the truck stop is developed, it would employ about 60 people and would include some kind of restaurant. There are no plans for a motel at the site, but that may be developed later. If the development goes through, George’s business would be moved to the other side of the canal on the east side of his property.
