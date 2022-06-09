100 years ago — 1922
After calmly enjoying a repast of several boxes of strawberries, unknown marauderers last evening moved a safe from the office of the Pacific Fruit & Products Co. plant at 414 Main street into the ante-room, piled sacks of peanuts upon it and then blew the safe, securing for their trouble a small amount of cash. Fingerprints, empty strawberry boxes and the ruined safe remain as the only evidence. The ante-room contains sawdust and this is thought to be the reason for moving the safe, as the sawdust, with the sacks of peanuts, deadened the sound.
50 years ago — 1972
A new fire truck has been delivered to the Irrigon Rural Fire District. Constructed by Western States Fire Apparatus Co. of Cornelius, Ore., on a 900 series Ford truck chassis, the unit is fitted with a 1,000-gallon tank and a 1,000-gallon per minute pump. The 276 horsepower provided by the 534 cubic-inch motor, coupled with a two-range, four-wheel drive, should give top performance for both house and brush type fires, Fire Chief Don Adams said. The truck was delivered by Ken Good and training sessions were conducted two days by him. The unit replaces a 1942 Chevrolet truck with a 500-gallon tank and pump. Adams said it brings water available on wheels to about 2,500 gallons. The purchase was financed by an eight-year serial levy. A fire house built several years ago will house the three units owned by the district. The fire district was formed in 1946. It was among the first organized in Oregon.
25 years ago — 1997
“Devotion in Motion” interweaves music and dance to deliver a Christian message. Gethsemane Ministries of Portland began the program in 1994. This inter-denominational group started by exploring the Biblical roots of different forms of worship and praise. The group focused on Hebrew Israeli dance, incorporated with Christian songs of praise. Timbrel (tambourines) became part of the vision. Patterns with choreography emerged from the stories of scripture. The group grew, making the Sons of Zion and the Daughters of Zion integral parts of the ministry. Now, Gethsemane Ministries travels with their joyful message and have participated in the annual “March for Jesus.” This summer, the group will take their message on a tour of Europe, as well. First, however, Pendleton Faith Center is bringing this moving program to The Salvation Army Center at Southeast Emigrant and First Street. There is no admission charge for this unique dance. Following the dance and teaching will be a potluck and a Havdalah Service.
