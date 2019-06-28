100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 28, 1919
Election and the inaugural meeting of the newly organized local No. 364, union of cooks, waiters, waitresses and soda dispensers, will be held in Moose hall at 8:30 Monday evening. The charter from the International Alliance of Hotel and Restaurant Employees, which is affiliated with the American Federation of Labor, arrived last night. There are 30 charter members here. The meeting will take up the schedule of working hours and pay.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 28, 1969
An outbreak among horses in the area of a type of sleeping sickness caused some concern today. Dr. Norden Stefanides of the Hermiston Veterinary Clinic has diagnosed six cases of equine encephalitis, considerably more than usual, he said. The virus disease is transmitted by the common mosquito. Dr. Alton Alderman, Umatilla County health officer, said most people are immune to the disease. He said chances of infection of humans are “small, but possible. There is no cause for great alarm.” While a vaccine has been developed to protect horses, there is no vaccine for humans against this virus.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 28, 1994
Two 17-year-old Pendleton boys who allegedly fired shots into the Hansell Hog Ranch office in Hermiston were arrested Monday in Pendleton after citizens chased them down the freeway to get a license number. Michael T. Peden and Joseph W. Hayes drove by the office on Route 1 in Hermiston and fired 7-10 rounds from a .22 caliber gun into the windows on the west side of the building, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. John Hansell and some farm workers who witnessed the shooting then chased the boys down Interstate 84 at speeds up to 90 mph to get a license plate number. Later in the day, police arrested Peden and Hayes on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, recklessly endangering and criminal trespass while in possession a firearm.
