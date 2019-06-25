100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 25, 1919
The plugliest, ugliest plug ugly parade Pendleton has ever been privileged to peep at will writhe and wriggle its way along the line of march of the Fourth of July procession. Originality will be present in such large quantities that the judges will have to roll the bones to decide who shall carry off the prizes offered for the best plugs in the line. There is no limit to the grotesque, the supernatural, the farcical or the terrible. Bolshewhiskers, Hun-dressed monsters or any other species of rare bird will be welcomed and persons who are trying to figure out some prize winning costume are urged to eat a picnic dinner of cold meats, salads, sandwiches, beans, cucumbers, cherries, milk, mustard and persimmons some evening before retiring and then register their impressions.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 25, 1969
Flood-weary Heppner residents watched Shobe Creek Monday afternoon as word quickly spread of “another flood is on its way.” The scare came after about three hours of heavy rain over the area, following a general rain Sunday night. Swirling water, mud and debris came within a couple of feet of going over the banks in several low areas, but receded without spilling over. No alert was sounded. Residents up the stream phoned that a head of water was coming about 3:30 p.m. As word flashed around town people who live in the area flooded just two weeks ago left their jobs and offices to go home to close up for another flood.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 25, 1994
Delbert Durfee moved up from youth minister to senior pastor — and much closer to his hometown of Elgin — with new duties at Athena Christian Church. Durfee, 36, spent about seven years at the Church of Christ in Cottage Grove, a bedroom community just south of Eugene. He graduated in 1987 from Boise Bible College, affiliated with the Christian Church/Church of Christ denomination. Coincidentally, Durfee attended fourth and fifth grade in Athena and attended the church where he now serves as pastor. His parents are Dale and Shirley Durfee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.