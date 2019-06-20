100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 20, 1919
Charles J. Russell of Pendleton has been chosen as one of the 42 members of the Reserve Officers Training Corps of the O.A.C. regiment and left Corvallis last night to attend the annual six weeks encampment at the Presidio, beginning Saturday, June 21, and extending until August 1. The encampment is an annual affair and is attended by members of the Reserve Officers Training Crops units in every land-grant college in the west.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 20, 1969
The Senate Judiciary Committee took no action Wednesday on the nomination of Judge John F. Kilkenny to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Sen. Hiram Fong, R-Hawaii, requested the postponement. An aide of Fong’s office confirmed the request, but said, “We have nothing against Kilkenny. We think he’s a good man.” Fong had said earlier he would object to all further nominations to the court until a judge from Hawaii was nominated.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 20, 1994
Denele DeCius of Pendleton tap danced her way to the Miss Umatilla County title on Saturday. She also scored highest in her interview. Twenty-year-old DeCius will represent the area in the Miss Oregon Pageant at Seaside in July 1995. She also received a $1,100 scholarship and crown. Andrea Beaty, 17, of Umatilla, received $650 as first runner-up. Maisie Smith, 19, finished second runner-up for $350 and also earned the Director’s Award for congeniality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.