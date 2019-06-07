100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 7, 1919
Pendleton speeders have been invited to open up their cars on the La Grande course on July 4, without fear of speed cops, when the Union County Ad Club stages its five road races. The affair will be strictly a race for amateur drivers and all Eastern Oregon is expected to be represented. Two six mile events, two 12 mile events and a 30 mile free-for-all are on the La Grande program. Between $1500 and $2000 prize money is in sight for the day’s racing.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 7, 1969
A thunderstorm that dumped almost two inches of rain in 48 minutes damaged county roads and farmers’ crops Thursday evening near Pilot Rock. The storm skipped up East Birch Creek and into the head of Wagner Gulch. Heaviest damage was to the ranches of W.C. “Bill” Baker on East Birch and R.S. “Dutch” Clark in Wagner Gulch. Gene Palmer, Umatilla County roadmaster, said the heavy rain and hail shoved about 6,000 cubic yards of rock onto the East Birch Creek Road about 3½ miles from Pilot Rock.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 7, 1994
Pendleton High School’s Joel Nelson has a way with words. And although his native language is English, those words can be in Spanish, or French, or Swedish. But especially Spanish. Nelson is the two-time Oregon state champion in Spanish. He aced the foreign language test given annually each spring. Nelson is well versed in French and Swedish and has taken classes in Russian and Japanese as well.
