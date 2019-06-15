100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 15-16, 1919
Aviators who may make Pendleton one of their stopping points on cross state flights can now alight with safety here, C.K. Cranston, secretary of the Pendleton Commercial Association, announced today. The stubble field of Bob Jones, located at the top of the hill on the north side, has been offered for the use of the fliers and it is so situated that landing may be made from any direction without danger.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 15-16, 1969
A six-inch cast iron water main split near the end of a section of the pipe at 1 a.m. Sunday, sending a stream of water over a house and into the backyard of another. The water saturated the ground behind the second house, at 604 S.E. 3rd, and the back wall of the dwelling tipped over away from the house. Repairs were completed at 4 a.m. Sunday, city water Supt. Ray Struthers reported. He said that between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons of water a minute gushed from the pipe until it was shut off. One person who saw the water spouting from the main estimated it reached a height of 100 feet.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 15-16, 1994
A proposed plan to build a new route for Highway 395 from Pasco to Pendleton is getting the thumbs down from officials on the Oregon side of the Columbia River. Opposition is coming not only from the towns along the current 395 route — Umatilla, Hermiston and Stanfield — but also from the road’s projected destination: Pendleton. Hermiston Mayor Frank Harkenrider said he’s been talking to other area mayors and Port of Umatilla commissioners, and they’re consistently against the idea of changing the busy highway route. Regardless, a $500,000 study is under way to look at the feasibility of building a new route between Wallula Gap and Pendleton and determine the best course among several alternatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.