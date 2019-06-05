100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 5, 1919
When the rose show came to a close last evening the event found those responsible for the show extremely gratified at the interest taken and the stimulus that has been given to rose culture in the city. Said one prominent worker: “Everywhere about the rooms we could note people inquiring about this or that variety of rose and asking questions with a view to preparing themselves for growing more roses in the future. The purpose of the show was to stimulate the rose culture in Pendleton and we feel the purpose has been accomplished.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 5, 1969
The approval Monday by Pendleton voters of a $1.2 million bond issue to expand the sewage treatment plant should take care of the city’s needs until 1985. That is the projection by design engineers. It will take care of the needs of a population of 23,000, existing and potential industrial users, Eastern Oregon Hospital and Training Center and urban fringe areas if they should be annexed. And it will end the pollution of McKay Creek and the Umatilla River that has occurred in the summer during periods of heavy industrial loads.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 5, 1994
Two Umatilla County girls won state talent contest in the Miss American Coed Pageant, staged from May 27-29 in Portland. Kube Hanson of Echo sang a Patsy Cline song, “Crazy,” to capture the preteen division for ages 8-12. Kube turned 13 in February. Ashley Brown, 7, of Hermiston won the princess division by tap dancing to “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” She competed among ages 4-7. Now both are eligible to compete in the national pageant’s talent contest over Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando, Fla.
