100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 12, 1919
Belief that the father will relent and drop the prosecution of his unwelcome son-in-law, John C. Zoller, is held here in the case of Frank Thurston, North Fork rancher, whose young daughter, Katy, ten days ago eloped and was married to Zoller. The case now rests in the hands of the September grand jury, but if Thurston decides to drop the case, the grand jury will have nothing to do but accede to his wishes. Just what objection Thurston had to the marriage, other than the discrepancy in age of the couple is not known here.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 12, 1969
The sun glared down today on what Heppner residents feared would become “a mighty dusty mess” as a sea of mud deposited by Monday night’s flood dried out faster than equipment could remove it. Remarkably, no injuries were reported. Two horses were drowned in the wall of water which came down Shobe Canyon and through the town. Farmers reported large losses to crops and fields. Fields of alfalfa and fences on the Don Greenup ranch, and others, on Hinton Creek were flattened. This area is on the Pilot Rock highway and in the opposite direction from the flood that hit Heppner.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 12, 1994
Cowboys beware: try not to get whipped cream from that double mocha caught in your handlebar mustache. Useful advice now that the Round-Up town has its very own espresso cart parked downtown on Main Street. Sitting on a long, marble-faced cart is a decidedly cosmopolitan Italian espresso machine juxtaposed against an Old West simulated wood sidewalk. “It’s a new era for Pendleton,” says Peggy Hodgen, who opened the cart on June 1 in front of her salon, Woman to Woman.
