100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 18, 1919
“You should have heard Jock Coleman sing!” says a letter from Will Warren, Portland man who is in welfare work in France, and who was present at Le Mans, France, when the Pendleton Scotch comedian sang at an entertainment given for General Pershing. Jock is appearing in a soldier show known as “Hello, Broadway,” which is said to be one of the best ever produced by the A.E.F. It formed one of the main features of Pershing’s entertainment when he visited Le Mans.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 18, 1969
No objections to establishment of scenic areas along state highways in five Eastern Oregon counties was voiced in Heppner Monday. Request for the creation the new scenic areas was made earlier to the Scenic Area Board of the State of Oregon by the Oregon Roadside Council. Monday’s meeting at the courthouse was the formal hearing on these requests. Possibly because of last week’s flood, the hearing drew little local interest, with only Morrow County Judge Paul Jones and reporters attending from Morrow County.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 18, 1994
A state audit of the Umatilla/Morrow public defender’s office uncovered improper use of public funds and sloppy or non-existent record keeping. The audit recommends the public defender’s office repay the state more than $80,000 and that a team of state attorneys investigate the quality of legal counsel given to clients. The financial audit, dated June 10, 1994, was conducted by the office of the State Court Administrator. It examines a 16-month period from July 1, 1992, through last October. It was initiated by allegations made last fall of misuse of UMPDS contract funds. It does not say who made the allegations.
