100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 29-30, 1919
Pendleton is asked by Echo to share in a proposed celebration to be held at the site of the Teel irrigation tunnel sometime during the summer when actual work begins. Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Pilot Rock and Pendleton are all expected to share with Echo the commemoration of the starting of work on the two mile hole through the mountains which will divert the water of Camas creek to the lands of western Umatilla county. Hundreds of autos are looked for at the tunnel site and a big program is planned when the first drill is set to the rock.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 29-30, 1969
Hermiston milkman L.B. Nixon, 70, today lost his battle to continue selling raw milk for human consumption. Umatilla County Circuit Judge Henry Kaye enjoined Nixon from continuing that part of his business. The State Dept. of Agriculture had asked for the injunction. It said that when Nixon sold his interest in 150 dairy cattle in May he no longer fit the producer-distributor definition, the only one by which sale of raw milk for human consumption is allowed. Nixon said that the intent of the law was not being violated, since there had been no change in the milk production or distribution except the transfer to his former partner, Stanley Bassford, of Nixon’s interest in the dairy cows.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 29-30, 1994
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Don Witt was suspended from duty Wednesday as the city looks into misconduct allegations. City Manager Jim Swayne would not give details of the investigation, saying in a press release, “Because this is a confidential personnel matter about which I have reached no conclusion, I can make no further comment at this time.” Sgt. Bob Dombrosky was named acting chief. Witt, 47, will continue to receive full pay and benefits. Witt became police chief in 1991. He graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in 1964 and obtained a criminal justice degree from Washington State University.
