100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 21, 1919
Today is strawberry day in Milton, but last night it was Pendleton’s turn. At least the members of the city council, the city officials and a few invited guests had a strawberry festival, the guests of Judge James A. Fee, who is now the full fledged city attorney. The repast was served to the judge and his 13 guests at Hohbach’s French restaurant. Big ripe strawberries and cream, cake, ice cream and ginger ale freezes comprised the tempting menu with which the judge celebrated his formal installation. The strawberry feed was effected as a promise at the time the judge was voted in by unanimous action of the council.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 21, 1969
A 44-year-old Stanfield man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a Hermiston man who succumbed two months after a fight. John Gifford will enter a plea Monday in Circuit Court to the manslaughter charge. Dist. Atty. Joe Smith said Gifford was accused of hitting John David Boyd, 28, over the head with a club during a fight in a Hermiston tavern in February. After the grand jury returned a true bill in the case, Gifford was arrested by Hermiston police. Gifford was arraigned and today was freed on bond.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 21, 1994
Steve Caldwell of Hermiston is the man pilots turn to when they can’t put their own planes together. For the past four years he’s specialized in Glassair planes, which are built by Stoddard-Hamilton Aircraft, Inc., in Arlington, Wash., a little north of Seattle. Typically, retired military pilots buy the speedy two-seaters that slice though the sky at up to 327 miles per hour. The company produces the planes in five models — but they come unassembled and can take up to a year and a half for a professional, such as Caldwell, to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.