100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1919
No more faithful picture of early Oregon has ever been painted than that which was presented by the students of Willamette university and assisted by Indians from the Chemawa school, Major Lee Moorhouse, of the city, said today upon his return from Salem where he assisted in the production of the pageant. The part the major played in the 75 year history was the dressing of the young natives in the garb of their illustrious ancestors and coaching them in their work. He was for many years chief of the Indian service here, and among the young Indians who took part in the pageant were seven from the Umatilla reservation. Thirty in all were directed by him.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1969
While Milton-Freewater city police were hunting down some suspects M.O. Lewis thought had stolen his new 50-foot hose from his pickup truck while it was parked downtown, Mrs. Lewis was at home placidly watering her lawn with the hose. She told police she was sorry for all the trouble, but she knew her husband would be late getting home so when she saw the hose in the pickup she copped it. “I wanted to get started on my watering,” she said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1994
Heppner’s volunteer firefighters will no longer have to fire up “Old Dobyn” to fight the city’s fires. The town’s 33-year-old fire truck has been replaced by a shiny new 1994 midship pumper packing 750 gallons of water. The new truck is capable of pumping 1,250 gallons a minute. A capital improvement bond approved by voters in 1992 made the purchase of the $165,000 truck possible. It also paid for construction of the new fire hall and brought the department up to code.
