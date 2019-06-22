100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 22-23, 1919
Lost over the Blue mountains, Lieut. J.M. Fetters, army aviator who landed here Saturday afternoon after a flight from Seattle, had to descend at Imbler and get his bearings yesterday before reaching Walla Walla. Fetters left here at 3:30 and did not reach Walla Walla until 6:10. Sunday visitors at Bingham Springs saw him pass over that resort, headed east, at 4 o’clock. Lieutenant Fetters’ flight was the first crossing of the Blue mountains ever made by airplane. The aviator lost his bearings by following the Umatilla river, which was not marked on his chart.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 22-23, 1969
Sid and Walt Seale, Condon brothers, have been named co-grand marshals of the 1969 Pendleton Round-Up Westward Ho! parade, Jack Howard, parade director, announced today. The Seale brothers were among the first competitors in the show back in 1910 and contributed a great deal to the Round-Up’s success in later years. Howard, in announcing their selection, said this is a continuation of the policy of picking, when possible, a former Round-Up figure of outstanding status to serve as grand marshal. The policy has brought back many early day stars, including the late Hoot Gibson, Sam Garrett, Henry Collins and others.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 22-23, 1994
Six members of the Umatilla County High School Rodeo team have qualified for the High School Rodeo National Finals after top four finishes at last weekend’s state rodeo held at the Crook County Fairgrounds. Lexington’s Tiffanie Munkers finished third in barrel racing. Kim Kammenzind of Milton-Freewater also earned a national berth with a fourth place finish in the barrels. Athena’s Erin Ely finished second in breakaway roping and Mandi Duby of Pendleton will make the trek to Wyoming as well after finishing fourth in the same event. In boys’ action, Pendleton’s Travis Duby teamed with Harper’s Michael Coleman to finish fourth in team roping. Tygh Campbell, also of Pendleton, placed third in steer wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.