100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 19, 1919
Playgrounds for Pendleton’s hundreds of children loom as a possibility by the summer of 1920. H.J. Taylor last night told members of the city council, other city officials and news writers of a promise from Fred Walters, of Walters mill, that the city could have the strip of land owned by him along the river bank as a park to be made a playground for youngsters. The plan was received with enthusiasm. The property in question is known as Walters Island and lies between the mill race right of way and the river, just west of the Main street bridge.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 19, 1969
Fighting fires along Union Pacific right of way that have been started by UP trains is no longer a free service to the railroad by the city of Hermiston and rural fire districts in the area. Hermiston fire chief Bob Russell says an agreement has been worked out with UP with the railroad paying $75 for the first fire truck called out to a right of way grass fire and $5 for each fireman. Monday Hermiston firemen answered two alarms to railroad grass fires. He said last year one fire in the area cost the railroad $1,200.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 19, 1994
Within hours of her visit to the Umatilla Indian Reservation. U.S. Energy Secretary Hazel O’Leary proved to tribal leaders she shares their concern about radioactive materials crossing reservation land. O’Leary handed them a $100,000 check to spend on emergency equipment to handle a nuclear spill. The extra cash — provided by the U.S. Department of Energy — will pay for needed equipment to furnish the Tribes’ new emergency response vehicle with such basics as detection equipment, protective suits, and one-hour oxygen packs.
