100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 10-11, 1919
After examining 18 witnesses in the case against Luther Baldwin, Cabbage Hill resident charged by his two young sons with extreme cruelties and threats to kill, County Judge C.H. Marsh yesterday took the case under advisement and probably will hand down a decision upon his return from Portland later this week. The boys, one 14 and the other 12, ran away from home recently after, they alleged, the father had threatened to shoot them. They hid the shells and went to a neighbor’s home from where they feared to return home. The boys came last week to see District Attorney R.I. Keator and have him file a complaint against their father.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 10-11, 1969
Officials of the Portland Commission Public Docks and the Port of Umatilla are enthusiastic about their chances of attracting an “unlimited” amount of military equipment, now being returned from Vietnam, across the Portland docks and into the 20,000-acre Umatilla Army Depot. Port of Umatilla Manager Walter Peters briefed the Port Commission Monday afternoon on progress that is being made to get the UAD designated as a storage area for war material from Southeast Asia. He said a barge line and the Union Pacific Railroad, as well as UAD officials and Congressman Al Ullman are working on the proposal, along with the Portland Commission of Public Docks, Department of Planning and Development and major Oregon business leaders in the Portland area.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 10-11, 1994
Stanfield Police Officer Butch Parrish can get on with putting his life back together — and hopefully walking again — now that the man who ran him down with a patrol car has been convicted. Damon Petrie was found guilty Thursday of attempted aggravated murder and first-degree assault after a half-day trial. The defense contended Petrie did not intend to kill Parrish when he ran him down with a commandeered patrol car on Feb. 15. But Circuit Court Judge Richard Courson didn’t buy it.
