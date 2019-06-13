100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1919
“I was pretty securely strapped in but my arms were tired when I got out, just the same,” Manuel Friedley, councilman and school director, said this morning regarding his flight above Portland yesterday in an army biplane. Mr. Friedley was one of three Oregonians from outside of Portland to be honored by an invitation to fly. Going up on Friday the Thirteenth didn’t faze him, Mr. Friedley said today, and once in the air things seemed as smooth as though the plane were balanced on a cloud and all below was swiftly moving.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1969
A vacationing Bellevue, Wash., family escaped with their lives but lost everything else Thursday afternoon when their car and travel trailer were destroyed by fire on Cabbage Hill. The car, driven by Shirley Elane Keating, 30, was eastbound up the hill when a propane bottle fell between the car and trailer and stared to burn. The family escaped from the car before the gasoline tank exploded. Patrick Keating, 36, was treated for second degree burns on both feet at St. Anthony Hospital and released. Mrs. Keating and four children were not hurt.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 13, 1994
Two 11-year-old boys playing with matches started a fire Monday that engulfed three buildings in a ball of intense flame at a farm west of Pendleton. No one was injured and most equipment was spared, but the Tucker Farms buildings were a total loss. The mid-day blaze burned the three wooden farm buildings to the ground. The boys were playing in a grain elevator at Tucker Farms on Despain Gulch Road when they dropped a lit match, catching some debris on fire, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department. The boys — from Pendleton and Pilot Rock — stomped out the fire and went inside a house, but when they came back outside they noticed smoke coming from the elevator, police said. The boys then called the older brother and father, who were working on the ranch, but there was nothing they could do to stop the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.