100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 27, 1919
A strip of land lying between the railroad spur to Walters’ Mill and the highway west of town has been suggested as a possible site for the proposed Union Oil Co. plant as a result of the solid remonstrance by the Sisters of St. Francis and the doctors of Pendleton against the location of the plant opposite St. Joseph’s Academy. According to reliable information, C.C. Ireland, representative of the company, did not consider the site on the north side below the golf links. The site in question is about a quarter of a mile west of the mill and a slightly greater distance from the state hospital. There are no buildings within several hundred yards of the site and it would have excellent transportation facilities, both for rail and highway shipping, it is pointed out.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 27, 1969
As a delegation prepared to attend hearings in Washington, D.C., on a bill to distribute $2.5 million awarded to members of the Umatilla Indian Tribe, a tribal member voiced dissent to the full distribution plan. Antone C. Minthorn said he sought a way in which to let the committee conducting the hearings know that there are those on the reservation who favor about $500 per capita payment, with the balance to be deposited to a tribal development fund. The funds were appropriated by Congress over two years ago in payment for Indian lands acquired without payment subsequent to the Treaty of 1855.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 27, 1994
Michael Koester received the Dr. V.A. Salvadorini Excellence in Pathology Award during the recent University of Nevada School of Medicine awards ceremony in Reno, Nev. The award goes to the sophomore medical student who best exemplifies traits of the late Salvadorini — leadership, scholarship and attitude. Koester, son of Robert and Elaine Koester of Stanfield, graduated in 1987 from Stanfield High School. Koester plans to return to the Pacific Northwest and practice rural family medicine after completing his studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.