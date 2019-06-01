100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 1-2, 1919
The farmers on the Hermiston irrigation project have organized a cooperative creamery company and have purchased from S.R. Oldaker the creamery formerly operated by him in Hermiston. There are nearly 600 dairy cows on the project and the new company has the united support of all the dairymen.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 1-2, 1969
At least $1,000 damage was caused by vandals at the Mission elevator of Pendleton Grain Growers over the weekend. Wayne Friedly, assistant manager of PGG’s feed and seed division, said the vandals ripped open 25 bags of seed peas and 60 bags of seed grain. About a month ago the elevator was hit by vandals who caused the same sort of damage. They apparently were able to squeeze into the building through a sliding door. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 1-2, 1994
Bryan and Kathy Jones of Helix have become emu farmers. They are raising and breeding the curious, friendly birds from Australia. The Joneses operate Green Eggers Emu Ranch — an obvious reference to the classic “Green Acres” television show. Their four large birds are named Laverne, Shirley, Lenny and Squiggy, all characters from TV’s “Laverne & Shirley.” Emus are similar to ostriches only smaller. “It seemed like a good business opportunity,” Bryan says about breeding the birds part time. They also raise dryland canola and wheat in Juniper Canyon. Bryan notes the off-season for crops coincides with the busy time for emus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.