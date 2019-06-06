100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 6, 1919
The farmers have cancelled their orders for a few sunrise salutes with a cannon to bring rain. They aren’t even praying for rain any more. They figure they don’t need to go to the trouble, for the Pioneers’ Picnic is taking place today and tomorrow at Weston. Pioneers’ Picnics and rain are synonymous, so the legend goes and if the charm is broken this year the farmers will be disappointed.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 6, 1969
Judge John Kilkenny’s literary talent caused the only raised eyebrows today at a Senate hearing on this promotion — but it was all in good humor. The one-time Pendleton lawyer, a federal district judge since 1959, appeared before the Judiciary Committee on his nomination by President Nixon for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals at San Francisco. Sen. Mark Hatfield noted that Kilkenny was something of an expert on sheep, having written a book entitled “Shamrocks and Shepherds” about Irish sheepmen of Eastern Oregon. “Wait a minute,” said Sen. James Eastland, D-Miss., committee chairman. “I was about to approve him — but if he’s written a book, I may have to take another look.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 6, 1994
“From Russia With Love” became the theme of a dream that came true in April for Greg and Beth Pierce of Pendleton. After serving as hosts to Russian Senior Interpol Officer Alexander Safronov last fall, the couple got a chance to turn the tables when they made their trek to the former Soviet Union. The trip was partially funded by the Blue Mountain Community College Professional Incentive fund. “The trip was designed for me to go over and look at the criminal justice system in Russia, specifically Moscow,” said Pierce, who heads the BMCC Criminal Justice Department. Safronov arranged the Pierces’ visit of Russia, including accommodations in the Police Academy Hotel. The Pierces were the first Americans to stay there.
