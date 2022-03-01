100 years ago — 1922The old Woodward tollgate which is in operation on the Weston-Elgin road stands an excellent chance to be done away with if a decision of the court of Umatilla county can be realized. The county thinks the tollgate is a thing of antiquity, a remnant of other times and has no place in the lives and activities of the people of Umatilla county in the days of 1922. No state records have been found and a search is now being made by the county clerk to ascertain whether the operators of the tollgate have legal permission to exact payment from travelers over the road. The Woodward family has been sent formal notice requesting they show cause why the privilege of charging toll should not be denied them. Not only do owners of vehicles of various kinds have to pay, but owners of livestock also have to pay for the privilege of driving flocks and herds over the private road. Toll is said to have been charged on the road the past 50 years.
50 years ago — 1972A confused series of traffic accidents occurred in a blinding dust storm about 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 North between Rew Elevator and Stanfield Junction. Winds of up to 45 miles an hour churned dust out of plowed fields and left visibility near zero. Seven separate collisions occurred. One five-vehicle crackup of two big trucks and three cars injured several members of the Vale basketball team. The players were en route home from The Dalles, where the team had upset Wahtonka High School. Still hospitalized at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton with serious head injuries are Robert Marcum and David Hasler of the Vale team. Both are listed in satisfactory condition.
25 years ago — 1997It’s not uncommon for jail officials to receive letters from inmates, most of them complaining about the conditions or service during their time behind bars. But it is uncommon to receive a letter thanking the staff for their efforts. One such letter was sent to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office last month from an inmate who spent a week in the county-run jail. While imprisoned on a second-degree robbery charge, the inmate “was coming down off heroin and to say I was feeling terrible and incredibly ashamed would be an understatement,” he wrote. “I’m an addict and I’ve been in several different jails, but I’ve never been treated with the respect and concern that you all showed me.” It was the first letter of its kind that Sheriff John Trumbo could remember receiving. The inmate ended his letter with a warning against drugs — “Drugs are a terrible thing and its grip is mighty.” He added that he was enrolling in a drug treatment program so that “maybe someday I can be like you.”
