100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11, 1921
The ground-hog, that well known American institution accredited with being as good a weather prophet as Noah, failed miserably this year in his prognostications. The ground-hog, be it known, saw his shadow February 2 and with the disgruntled grunt common to all hogs, retired to seclusion, vowing to remain hidden during six weeks of threatened storm. Now comes Major Moorhouse with a bona fide weather report showing weeks of sunshine and balmy breezes and putting the would-be prophet completely to rout. Umatilla county farmers, while welcoming the spring days have lost faith in the ground-hog and their disillusionment is as great as when they discovered there really is no Santa Claus.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11, 1971
Edith Elaine Hoptowit, 18, of Cayuse has been named Miss Indian Oregon and she will represent all Indian tribes in this state at the Miss Indian American pageant this summer at Sheridan, Wyo. Miss Hoptowit, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Antone Hoptowit, won the Miss Indian Oregon title over twelve contestants at the United Indian Action Center in Portland. She traveled to Portland from Stewart, Nev., where she and her sister Valerie are attending an Indian boarding school. Elaine received an honor last year that resulted in a trip to Europe for the young tribal member. She was named a member of the People to People Citizen Ambassadors for 4-H. The tour included Great Britain and the western European countries, also some areas behind the Iron Curtain. The Miss Indian Oregon title is new this year. Sponsored by the Portland Indian Action Center, the contestants were observed for a year by the judges before the contest.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11, 1996
Speeders beware! Tod Keppinger is going to be on the lookout for traffic violators as the Hermiston Police Department’s new motorcycle officer. Keppinger will receive intense training in May to learn proper police motorcycle procedures, then he’ll be on the road — probably by June — doing mostly traffic patrol. Motorcycles are not unfamiliar to Keppinger, who has owned and rode a bike off duty for years. That love of motorcycles prompted him to apply for the new position. Chief Andy Anderson feels the motorcycle will be more effective for doing traffic patrols along the busy Highway 395 corridor. The bike will be more maneuverable in heavy traffic, allowing the officer to catch violators that a patrol car could not get to. The used motorcycle, which came from the Salem Police Department, is white with black markings and will match well with Hermiston’s new white patrol cars. The department currently has patrol cars in four different colors.
