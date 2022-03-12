100 years ago — 1922Murder in the first degree for the death of Matt Jepson is the charge against Charles Vonderahe, Freewater man, who is now held in the county jail. The crime for which Vonderahe is held has been one of the darkest mysteries in the annuls of Umatilla county murders, and his arrest is the result of an investigation carried on for six months by Burns detectives. The body of Jepson, 63-year-old recluse, was found near his dugout on Government Mountain 16 miles from Milton, on August 13, 1921. The motive for the murder, according to the theory entertained by the authorities, was revenge. Jepson was said to be opposed to moonshining and information given by him is said to have been responsible for the arrest in May of Vonderahe, who paid a fine of $400 when he pleaded guilty to the charge of operating a still not far from Jepson’s ranch. Three brothers of the accused man expressed great surprise at the charge and declared they will stand by him, claiming the family knew Jepson for 30 years and were friends and neighbors.
50 years ago — 1972Mother Nature offers farmers an easy do-it-yourself project that takes no effort at all. By sitting back and continuing to farm in the same old ways, a man can turn rich farmland into wasteland. Depending on the soil depth, the project can be accomplished in just a few years, or, in parts of Eastern Oregon, in a few generations. Long-time soil measurements near Weston and in the Parawa area near Pendleton show that since farming began 90 years ago on virgin land, nearly a foot of soil has been lost in fields with slopes of five to 10 per cent. This averages about 16 tons per acre per year. Sediment from an eroded field contains a much greater percentage of organic matter than the soil from which it was eroded. Farmers are using more conservation practices but much remains to be done, say soil conservation technicians.
25 years ago — 1997More than 300 Hispanic students from Umatilla and Morrow counties filled the Pendleton Convention Center Tuesday to learn about the importance of reaching for the stars, as well as some tools to help them get there. The students attended workshops to discuss issues such as community action, Hispanic heritage, and saying no to gangs and drugs. Between the workshops and other programs, including a colorful dance presentation by the Quetzalcoatl Folkloric Dance Group from Hermiston, the students visited booths prepared by area colleges. The keynote speaker, Dr. Dovie Trevino of Western Oregon State College, told the students she was one of 14 children born into a family of cotton pickers. She flunked first grade because she could not speak English. “Don’t just think about what you want,” she said. “Plan what you want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.