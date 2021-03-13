100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 13, 1921
A record crowd visited the Pendleton Automotive Show at Happy Canyon yesterday afternoon and evening to view the scores of cars and trucks on display in the big pavilion. Never in the four years history of the show has the crowd been so large, hundreds of Pendleton and Umatilla county people seeing the display. Not alone do the cars and trucks attract attention: the working exhibits claim crowds of spectators and much interest is shown in shop work appliances, demonstrations of welding, repair work, etc. Music by Sawyers’ six-piece orchestra is a pleasing feature. Local automobile men who have gone to great expense to present the show to the public say that they feel repaid for the efforts because of the interest manifested. Never before, they state, have people shown such enthusiasm and there is a bright prospect for many sales during the three days. The crowd this afternoon is large and tomorrow, the final day, gives promise of being an added success.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 13, 1971
Gordon Keith Spearman Jr., 24, Hermiston, was fatally injured in combat action in Vietnam March 10, according to word received here by his parents, who live on Locust Road. The Hermiston soldier had written his parents in a letter received Friday, March 12, that he had less than 30 days left on his tour of duty in Vietnam. His parents received word of his death Saturday. He was a 1965 graduate of Hermiston High School. Spec. 5 Spearman was a member of the Army’s 75th Rangers, 17th Aviation Group, 1st Aviation Brigade. He was evacuated from the combat zone to military medical facilities and died the same day he was wounded.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 13, 1996
Donald Sampson’s keynote speech Saturday at an environmental law conference in Eugene poignantly brought home the significance of salmon to the country’s native people. Sampson, board of trustees chairman for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, described the magical moment a salmon jumped from the water during his young son’s first fishing experience. That moment helped the boy recognize his relationship with the fish and with his grandfathers, uncles and cousins, Sampson said. The audience of more than 300 professionals and citizens at the “Contract with the Earth” Conference applauded Sampson’s 9-year-old daughter, Ashley, who joined her father and shared her feelings on the plight of salmon. She said people should respect the salmon as they respect humans, reminding the audience that the salmon gives its life so people can live. And she added, “If we were in a mess like they are, they would help us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.