100 years ago — 1922
Taxes in the state of Oregon are too high, too great a part of the burden of taxation is being borne by real property, and a way of bringing about a reduction must be worked out, according to opinions of Umatilla county taxpayers and members of the state tax investigating committee which were expressed in a meeting held at the court house. Mr. Coe McKenna, member of the tax committee, in a talk before the Rotary Club later in the day presented much data bearing on the tax subject. He recited that 20 per cent of the people of the state pay all the taxes and that 85 per cent of the tax falls upon real property. Aside from suggesting tuition should be charged at the Oregon Agricultural College and the University of Oregon, Mr. McKenna urged an income tax with such a low exemption that practically all people who earn a livelihood shall be required to pay a state income tax.
50 years ago — 1972
An auto accident might have saved the life of a dog, but it was painful and costly for the dog’s 18-year-old owner, Craig Gabriel. The dog, Goldie, collapsed recently in the Gabriel yard on the Stanfield Loop Road. While Craig was driving on Interstate 80 N en route to the veterinarian hospital, a major dust storm hit the area around the Meyers ranches east of Stanfield. In a distance of about a mile and a half, about 13 cars were reported piled up in a series of accidents. Young Gabriel hit the rear end of another car in the blinding dust. The dog was on the floor of the car and the impact forced Goldie to spit out three walnuts that had been lodged in his throat, choking off his breathing. Craig credits the accident with saving Goldie’s life, but the young man suffered a broken tooth, lacerations in and around the mouth and a car that was totally demolished.
25 years ago — 1997
If little Sammy was a salmon, Democratic Gov. John Kitzhaber would propose a special tax just to make sure all the kid’s needs were met. And the Republican-led Legislature would eagerly find a way to finance protection and enhancement of the juvenile’s ecosystem. But Sammy’s no molt. He’s a kid in Oregon looking at a deteriorating education environment. In his future are teacher layoffs, crowded classrooms, and emasculated curriculums. List this boy as endangered. Kitzhaber offered a compromise on the use of kicker funds that would give the state less for education than he wants, but more than Republicans have been willing to accept so far. The reaction? A stone-cold shoulder. Talk about salmon and Republican legislators flop all over the place, ready for action. Talk education and they act like dead fish. If only our kids were baby coho.
