100 years ago
March 18, 1921
The present system of naming the streets and avenues of the city of Pendleton was declared to be most unsatisfactory at the meeting last night of the city council. The question of renaming the streets was brought up by Mayor Hartman, who declared it was impossible for anyone but an old inhabitant to tell where any one of the streets of the city were. He suggested a system whereby the streets would be lettered or numbered. Following a short discussion by various members of the council, all of whom were apparently in favor of a change, the city attorney was ordered to investigate the procedure necessary to bring about the change.
50 Years Ago
March 18, 1971
It was a fun day at the Heppner-Morrow County Chamber of Commerce meeting as observance of St. Patrick’s Day was carried out in honor of the many early settlers from that country. Attorney Phill Mahoney, who arrived in Heppner in time for the St. Patrick’s celebration in 1917, sported a brilliant green tie complete with Irish motifs as he told of the early days. Both of his parents came from Ireland, and he knows the background of many of the old timers. In 1917 there was a big parade of Irishmen on Main Street. This was followed by a “football game” at the fairgrounds, played with a rum bottle. “In time-out they drank White Mule,” Mahoney said. The chamber’s Irish theme was carried off by Joe Doherty, Pendleton, who sang “Danny Boy.” Doherty, whose paternal grandfather and mother came from Ireland, grew up “just over the county line” in Umatilla County, but is claimed as a Heppner boy.
25 Years Ago
March 18, 1996
The Queen of the West sternwheeler cruise ship in early April will resume bringing tourists up the Columbia River and, after a short bus ride, into Pendleton for a taste of the authentic West. The flavor, however, will be a little different this year. Stops at the Pendleton Woolen Mills and the Pendleton Underground Tours will remain, but tourists will be treated to a barbecue lunch and Native American show at the Wildhorse Gaming Resort. Last year, the lunch and show took place at the Pendleton Convention Center. Michael Lomax, vice president of the American West Steamboat Company, said since the sternwheeler began making the trip last year, the city has become one of the line’s most popular destinations. He said exposure to Native American culture is an important part of the Western experience Pendleton offers. From March to December, tour groups are in Pendleton about every four to seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.