100 years ago — 1922Ashland won the interscholastic basketball championship of Oregon from Pendleton Saturday night, 45 to 22. They are a fast team and deserved the championship, according to Dick Haney, Buckaroo coach. Pendleton had played bang-up ball against North Bend and Eugene in the preliminary games of the tournament and won hands down. They had their off game against Ashland. Pendleton had two shots to Ashland’s one in the championship game but failed to connect with the basket. Holmgrim was crippled in the first game, which slowed him up considerable. Lawrence, who starred in the first two games, was sick at the time of the final contest but was on the floor fighting for the local team. Ashland had a three year tournament team of huskies who could play basketball, according to reports. They also have a coach who deserves much credit for the showing made by his team.
50 years ago — 1972Blue Mountain Community College agricultural students may be able to earn while they learn during the summer. Riley Freeman, BMCC ag instructor, proposed to the college board of education that a profit arrangement be made for farming 60 acres of irrigated land which the college leases near Eastern Oregon Hospital and Training Center. Freeman proposed the college receive the first $3,500 gross from the farming operation and thereafter the profits be on a share basis. In addition, students would be paid $1 an hour for their labor. Eastern Oregon Hospital has agreed to buy all the produce raised. Freeman said he had a firm commitment from six students, including one woman, and he hoped there would be 10 by the time the project began. “We want it to be realistic,” said one member of the board who is experienced in farming. “Maybe we should arrange it so they’d go broke.”
25 years ago — 1997Ione Elementary School took first place nationwide among schools of under 200 enrollment and second in Oregon for schools of all sizes in the 16th annual Elementary Knowledge Master Open. Ione was the smallest school competing in the academic competition. The students correctly answered 92 of the 100 questions. The contest is a test aimed at challenging fifth graders, but because of its small enrollment, Ione had to call upon students in the lower grades as well. In addition to six fifth graders, the team had six fourth graders and three third graders participating. Overall, Ione placed 71st out of 1,600 schools vying for top scores, all of them larger than Ione. Teams competed via computers and points were based on accuracy and speed in answering the questions. A school of 2,100 in Oklahoma was the overall winner.
