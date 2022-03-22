Andy T. Barrett mail carrier on Route 2 out of Weston, thinks he has used more varieties of locomotion now than any other mail carrier in the United States. He encounters washouts and muddy roads in the lowlands and deep snow drifts in the mountains. The result is that he makes ten miles with a car, two miles with a buggy and eight miles with a sleigh.
50 years ago — 1972
Until three or so years ago, the Future Farmers of America was strictly a male organization. Then along came the women’s liberation movement. Women’s lib may not be the reason, but FFA no longer is confined to boys and men. Back East, some FFA officers are girls. And at least two girls will seek state offices during the Oregon FFA convention in Pendleton this week. What do boys think about girls as FFA members? “It’s sort of hard to be beaten by a girl,” said one, referring to Romana Music of Hermiston, who won a district FFA contest recently. It’s been necessary to change some by-laws to accommodate the fairer sex. In many cases, invitations to local FFA banquets no longer can designate the events as parent-son affairs. But it’s not been a fad on the girls’ part, the boys admit. “They’ve really taken part,” said one of the youths.
25 years ago — 1997
Eighteen at-risk newborns in Umatilla County will snuggle into cozier cribs this year. Future Family and Community Leaders (FFCL) students at Umatilla High School donated 18 quilts to the county Department of Human Resources. Thirty of the students, some enrolled in teacher Nancy Iveson’s home economics class, crafted the quilts during their spare time in January and February. Rosemarie Atfield, volunteer program manager for the human resource department, explained that the soft blankets will cover babies placed into foster care, or born into homes with a history of drug abuse or domestic violence. Home economics students began the quilting program in 1992, which FFCL has since adopted. “They didn’t like to sew for themselves,” Iveson said, recalling how the quilting donations began. Quilting was more difficult than Troy Johnson, a junior at UHS, expected. “Actually, it’s kind of hard work if you don’t know your way around a sewing machine,” he said.
