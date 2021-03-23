100 Years Ago
March 23, 1921
The body of Frank Sheldon Ulrich, Pendleton boy who was killed in action November 10, 1918, while serving in the Sedan sector as a member of the 8th Company, 5th Regiment, U.S. Marines, will arrive in Pendleton this week or next for burial. The body, which was brought to New York recently from France on the army transport Somme, has been started on its journey here. The body is the first of Pendleton’s hero dead to be brought home for burial and the ceremonies will be marked by full military honors. The Pendleton Post of the American Legion will be in charge, and a detachment of the Marine Corps of Portland will be in Pendleton for the funeral. Frank Sheldon Ulrich, who was in his twenty-first year at the time of his death, was killed just a short time before the signing of the armistice.
50 Years Ago
March 23, 1971
One of the outstanding A school high school basketball players in the state didn’t get the chance to display his talents in this week’s State A Basketball Tournament. Weston’s Henry “Doc” Baysinger has scored 1,652 points in 92 games and four years of varsity basketball. That figures out to an average of 17.8 points a game over four years. Baysinger has made his league’s all-star team all four years. Last year he was selected as district 7-B tournament all-star and this year gained the region III seeding tournament all-star team and regional all-star team. Baysinger led Weston into this year’s regionals and scored 32 points to almost pull Weston by regional champ Pilot Rock. “I think ‘Doc’ Baysinger is probably the best guard in all the state,” said Weston coach Lee Derrick. “It’s unfortunate he never made it to the state tournament but he will be playing in a college somewhere next year and whichever college gets him will be getting one of the best college prospects in Oregon.”
25 Years Ago
March 23, 1996
The landscape had grown familiar — dilapidated old military buildings in a state of decay that qualified them as Pendleton eyesores. For many years the Pendleton Industrial Park on the south side of A Avenue at the Northeast Oregon Regional Airport was just that — broken windows, sagging roofs and chipped paint.But change has arrived in the last two years, catapulting the fledgling commercial and industrial area into growth via a combination of public and private investment totaling more than $14.1 million. Through private investment, two buildings have been constructed south of A Avenue and seven other existing buildings have been sold and rehabilitated. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service, National Guard Armory and a manufacturing plant for a Pendleton-based business have been built with a combination of public funds. The difference has been like night and day.
