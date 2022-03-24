A six team league with three Oregon teams and three Washington teams will be proposed by the Pendleton baseball club at the meeting of the Walla Walla club this week. This was decided at a meeting yesterday at the Commercial Association rooms. It is proposed to have Hermiston, Pendleton and Milton-Freewater from Oregon and Walla Walla, Dayton and one other Washington team probably Wattsburg. This combination would represent the entire of Umatilla county as Hermiston is from the west end, Milton-Freewater from the east end and Pendleton in the middle. It is the plan of the club to provide games this year that will be more interesting than those in the last few years. The ball fans can expect plenty of competition if the proposed league is formed.
50 years — 1972“There is a definite potential for an outbreak of grasshoppers within a five-mile radius of Heppner this spring,” Don Stengel, Morrow County agent, said Wednesday. He said an unusually large number of grasshoppers were found late last summer. “If all their eggs hatch we could have a real problem,” he said. The infestation seems to be all around the town, with Heppner as the center of a circle. “Our hope,” Stengel said, “is that the weather will be such that they do not survive.” This would consist of a warming trend in late May, then a cold snap. “They cannot live through the cold while they are still young, but seem to survive anything when they get older.” There is, Stengel said, a control cooperative association that was formed several years ago between Morrow and Gilliam counties and some funds could be available from this source immediately. He also said there was, he thought, emergency money available on the state level.
25 years ago — 1997Blue Mountain Community College will raise tuition next school year by $3 per credit hour. The board approved an increase from the current $32 per credit hour for the first 15 credits to $35. However, a $25 technology fee assessed to students using the computer lab will be dropped. Board member Phil Houk verbally expressed “regrets” but joined fellow board members in unanimously approving the fee increase. The rationale for dropping the technology fee was that while only those students taking a computer lab were assessed the fee, all students benefit from increased technology on campus. The increase in tuition for all students will help cover the cost of technology in a more equitable fashion.
