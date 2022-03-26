100 years ago — 1922The University of Oregon orchestra, the largest traveling organization of its kind in the northwest, will appear in concert in the high school auditorium Wednesday evening. Margaret Phelps, daughter of Judge G. W. Phelps of Pendleton, is one of the violinists who will make the trip. Miss Phelps was formerly violin soloist with the University Women’s Glee Club and has gained considerable repute in University music circles. Under the direction of Rex Underwood the orchestra has played in all parts of the state and has received favorable comment. The repertoire of the orchestra has been built up with a view to the giving of the most interesting of programs. The plan being followed by the director is to have a large number of selections so that the program can be varied from night to night.
50 years ago — 1972More than a third of Echo’s city tax levy of $10.74 per $1,000 true cash value, goes to support and maintain its cemetery, and a move is under way to establish a cemetery district that would spread the cost out over the area covered by the school district. Such a move, based on current levies, would cost taxpayers in the district 48 cents per $1,000 true cash value, according to Keith Middleton, planning commission chairman. A petition is being circulated by Otis Umphres, city councilman, calling for the formation of a district, and it was reported Tuesday that the councilman has obtained more than 90 signatures. The planning commission Monday night said it would include about five small cemeteries in the district in the maintenance program if the proposed district gets approval. In the event the district is approved, Middleton said all cemetery tools and the perpetual maintenance fund of $19,000 would be turned over to the district.
25 years ago — 1997Federal employees and contract workers were evacuated from the powerhouse at McNary Dam Thursday when a small fire occurred in an inside work area shortly before noon. No one was injured in the accident, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District occupational health and safety official. Workers reported that the fire apparently began when a halogen lamp came into contact with rags being used by construction workers removing lead-based paint. The paint removal work was being done by members of TechniClean, a firm in Yakima. Initial firefighting efforts were performed by Corps employees using hand-held and cart-mounted carbon dioxide fire extinguishers. The Umatilla Rural Fire Department was called to the scene to assist. The extent of damage and the costs of any necessary repairs will be determined after a complete investigation by Corps officials is concluded.
