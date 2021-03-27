100 Years Ago
March 27, 1921
Second only to the nerve-racking responsibility imposed upon that long-suffering old gentleman, Santa Claus, are the burdens carried upon the furry shoulders of His Eminence, the Easter Rabbit, who before the dawn of Easter Morn must scurry about to fill every basket with Easter eggs. The eggs, it seems, are the ancient symbols of resurrection and commemorate the age-old festival. Easter, which marks the observance of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon that falls on or next after March 21, first day of Spring. The word “Easter,” like the days of the week, is a survival from the old Teutonic mythology and is derived from “Eostra,” the Anglo-Saxon goddess of Spring, who heralded the end of winter and coming of warmth and sunshine. And so, just as the earth blooms anew in leaf and flower, Milady blossoms forth on Easter Day in the glad garments of Spring.
50 Years Ago
March 27, 1971
A society of amateur anthropologists has uncovered a rich “mine” of Indian artifacts on U.S. government property at Umatilla. The mid-Columbia Archeological Society, with headquarters in Richland, Wash., has been exploring the south bank of the Columbia at Umatilla for months. The new find came when the society, which digs with the permission of government agencies, spaded into the earth beneath an old black-topped street. Within a few minutes a beautiful, carved stone bowl turned up. Since then, hundreds of arrowheads, stone knives and other artifacts have come to light. The artifacts are sent to the University of Idaho for study. The bulk of them eventually are returned to the finders. One advantage of using the society of amateurs to excavate a site is the members are eager to work from dawn until dark without pay and can move a large quantity of dirt in a short time.
25 Years Ago
March 27, 1996
At the OSAA State Dance and Drill Championships, a Pendleton contestant received an honor that’s never come this city’s way before. Senior Amy Wasson was one of only twenty girls named to the 1996 All-State Dance Team. Wasson was one of over 200 dancers who were judged on dancing ability, splits, kicks and other elements. This is the first time a Pendleton dancer has been selected All-State. Wasson has been a member of Pendleton’s Rhythmic Mode for two years. The high school dance team came in third in the 4A Large School Division (teams with 23 or more dancers) state tournament in Portland recently. During the year the team took part in five competitions, winning three first-place trophies, one second-place trophy and numerous other awards including showmanship and choreography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.