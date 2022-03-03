100 years ago — 1922Pendletonians young and old who own dogs had better get busy and pay their city licenses because if they don’t the municipality is planning to have a vicious dogcatcher go the rounds during the night and grab all of the dogs for which the 1922 licenses have not been secured. “Ten licenses have been issued so far,” Judge Fitz Gerald told the council last night, “and there are about 1,600 dogs in this town. That means we are permitting about 1,590 dogs to chase around without licenses. I think it’s time to put a stop to this sort of thing.” The judge used the same tone he speaks in on Monday mornings when there happen to be several offenders before him. Mayor Hartman suggested that the identity of the official chaser of canines be kept secret. That will make it hard for the pups to dodge when the round-up of outlaws begins.
50 years ago — 1972Area cattlemen — alarmed by an outbreak of calf rustling — cast a wide loop today for “two-legged coyotes.” Lincoln Porter, Pilot Rock rancher, added a $500 personal reward for the rustlers, who stole four of his calves, to the $1,000 reward being offered by the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. Besides the calves stolen from Porter’s feed yard at Nye Junction, at least five other calves have been rustled from ranches on Butter Creek the last few days. The calves are only about a week old. They weigh 60 to 100 pounds and at the sales yard would bring $50 to $75. Porter said cow-calf operations like his usually won’t sell the calves until they attain a weight of 500 pounds or so. At that time, the calves each could bring $180 or more. A calf at the tender age of a week has no value as meat. Whoever is rustling the calves is either placing them with his own herd, rearing them himself, or selling them.
25 years ago — 1997Good news for mushroom hunters could mean bad news for law enforcement officers this year. With three significant fires in the Blue Mountains last August, those burns should produce healthy patches of morel mushrooms this spring. But since those were the major burns in all the Northwest, hordes of hunters will probably concentrate on the area southeast of Ukiah and northwest of Sumpter. Regardless of how the fire season goes, officials from the three national forests, state police and sheriffs’ offices brace themselves for the influx of pickers every year — particularly commercial pickers that converge in camps that can swell to hold more than 100 people. Problems stem from turf wars during the season, which usually begins in early April and can continue to the first of August. Commercial mushroom hunters are divided roughly among three races — Asian, Hispanic and Caucasian — which sometimes leads to racial tension that has been blamed for shootings in past seasons.
